Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

FUN opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.13 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 539,352 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after buying an additional 2,310,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

