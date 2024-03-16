CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) Insider Acquires £1,548.22 in Stock

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) insider June Aitken bought 778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £1,548.22 ($1,983.63).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Stock Performance

CCJI stock opened at GBX 199 ($2.55) on Friday. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 146 ($1.87) and a one year high of GBX 206 ($2.64). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 188.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 176.52. The company has a market capitalization of £268.11 million and a PE ratio of 2,211.11.

Get CC Japan Income & Growth Trust alerts:

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.55. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

