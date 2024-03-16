Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $346.75 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $347.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $173.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

