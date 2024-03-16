Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $340,539,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,743 shares of company stock valued at $56,894,968. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.06. 95,289,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,769,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.17 and its 200-day moving average is $136.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $305.70 billion, a PE ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

