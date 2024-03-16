Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,549. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

