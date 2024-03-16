Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. Carvana has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $90.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 147.35 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,515 shares of company stock worth $5,403,809 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carvana by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $14,102,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 143.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

