Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Reduced by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.5 %

CARR traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $57.05. 5,401,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,049,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.