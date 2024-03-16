Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.53 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

