Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carlsberg A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.5255 dividend. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

