CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,890,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,125 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,656,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $26,195,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 89.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,056,000 after buying an additional 1,039,019 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

