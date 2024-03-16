Cardano (ADA) Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $24.91 billion and approximately $842.25 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.16 or 0.05375271 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00083835 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010624 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00018227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00018290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,714,635,943 coins and its circulating supply is 35,560,271,008 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

