Capreit (TSE:CAR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$50.88.

Get Capreit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.