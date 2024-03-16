Capital Market Strategies LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 46,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 29,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 378,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,806,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $141.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.