Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Reduces Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up 2.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.14% of Tyler Technologies worth $24,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $164,642,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 242.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 183,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,208,000 after purchasing an additional 177,242 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $416.31. The company had a trading volume of 492,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,886. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $430.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.04. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.18 and a 1 year high of $454.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

