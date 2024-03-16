Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.02. 4,784,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,014,232. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

