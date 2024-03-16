Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $32.78 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,039,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,398,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.87 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.64 and a 200 day moving average of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.