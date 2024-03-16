Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Decreases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FDS traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $475.96. 286,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,539. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $487.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,805,651 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

