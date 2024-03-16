Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Cuts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,857 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.86. The company had a trading volume of 539,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

