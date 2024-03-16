Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $37,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
VCSH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,725. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.25. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
