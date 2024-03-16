Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,515 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after acquiring an additional 780,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,433,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,263 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. 5,756,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,005,483. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day moving average is $96.30.

