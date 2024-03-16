Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11, RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,823 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $191,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,085 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,030,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,983,169 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,444 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $27,719,000 after acquiring an additional 124,503 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 528,597 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 387,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

