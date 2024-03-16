Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Canadian Solar Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSIQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 2,094.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after buying an additional 449,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 275.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 528,597 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 387,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 546.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,260 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 204,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,823 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $191,044,000 after buying an additional 197,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 82.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after buying an additional 179,770 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

