Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc Sells 3,240 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.79, for a total transaction of C$323,319.60.
Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$98.28 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$67.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$99.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.54%.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
