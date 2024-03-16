Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc Sells 3,240 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.79, for a total transaction of C$323,319.60.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$98.28 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$67.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$99.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$98.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

