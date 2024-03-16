Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.12.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.75. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $376,933,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 653.2% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after buying an additional 2,373,773 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after buying an additional 1,187,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 567,487 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

