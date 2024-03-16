Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada cut shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital cut Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Calfrac Well Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Calfrac Well Services

TSE:CFW opened at C$4.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.08. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$3.70 and a 12-month high of C$6.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$330.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 62,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$90,059.38. 44.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

