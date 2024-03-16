Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $298.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $194.01 and a 12 month high of $320.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.53.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,607 shares of company stock valued at $38,190,426 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

