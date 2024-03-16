Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 567.50 ($7.27) and last traded at GBX 572 ($7.33). 206,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 589,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 572.50 ($7.34).

Separately, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.33) target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 601.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 550.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, insider Sam Mudd bought 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.67) per share, for a total transaction of £27,494.10 ($35,226.27). 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

