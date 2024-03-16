BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the February 14th total of 72,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 662,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Performance

BCAN stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,776,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696,047. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, March 22nd. The 1-190 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Trading of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAN. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises by 71.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 664,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 277,541 shares during the period.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

