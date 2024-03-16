Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Issues Earnings Results

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02), reports. The business had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million.
BUR opened at $14.43 on Friday. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.
