Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Issues Earnings Results

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02), reports. The business had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million.

Burford Capital Price Performance

BUR opened at $14.43 on Friday. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Burford Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

About Burford Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $355,631,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Burford Capital by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 893,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 353,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $3,355,000. Finally, Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Burford Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 51,483 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

