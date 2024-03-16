Brokers Offer Predictions for WNS (Holdings) Limited’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WNS in a research note issued on Monday, March 11th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for WNS’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for WNS’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $52.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28. WNS has a twelve month low of $51.81 and a twelve month high of $94.96.

Institutional Trading of WNS

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,121,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70,820 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 36.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after buying an additional 544,328 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of WNS by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,362,000 after buying an additional 234,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in WNS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 71,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

