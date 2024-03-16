Brokers Offer Predictions for Allbirds, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Allbirds in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share.
BIRD has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
Allbirds Trading Down 4.4 %
Allbirds stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.88% of the company’s stock.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Allbirds
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.