Brokerages Set Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Target Price at GBX 224.50

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 224.50 ($2.88).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.10) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Synthomer
Synthomer Trading Up 10.0 %
About Synthomer
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Synthomer
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.