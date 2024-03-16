Brokerages Set Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Target Price at GBX 224.50

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 224.50 ($2.88).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.10) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SYNT opened at GBX 235 ($3.01) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £384.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.00, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,726 ($34.93). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 166.05.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

