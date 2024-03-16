Brokerages Set Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Target Price at $125.36

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.36.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Synaptics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Synaptics

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Synaptics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Synaptics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Synaptics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.57. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.89.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.