Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) PT at $82.30

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Evercore lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $6,121,298.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,299,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 408,792 shares of company stock valued at $31,016,900. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,005,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $937,963,000 after acquiring an additional 224,111 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4,477.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000.

NYSE:QSR opened at $79.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $60.55 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

