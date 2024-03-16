Brokerages Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Target Price at $6.71

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

QS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on QS

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $1,492,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 642,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,486.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,310.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $1,492,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,486.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,279 shares of company stock worth $3,584,735. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Stock Up 2.0 %

QS stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.