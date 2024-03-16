Brokerages Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Target Price at $6.71

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.71.
QS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on QS
Insider Activity at QuantumScape
Institutional Trading of QuantumScape
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QuantumScape Stock Up 2.0 %
QS stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.