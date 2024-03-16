Brokerages Set Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target at $18.00

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,433,426 shares of company stock worth $613,991,856 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 4.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

