Brokerages Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Target Price at $16.54

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2024

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWNGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.54.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nordstrom

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,552,000 after purchasing an additional 757,000 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 17.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 201,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $1,131,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:JWN opened at $17.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.00%.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.