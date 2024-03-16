Brokerages Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Target Price at $16.54

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.54.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,552,000 after purchasing an additional 757,000 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 17.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 201,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $1,131,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JWN opened at $17.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.00%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

