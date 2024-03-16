Brokerages Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Price Target at $25.18

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

MXL opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

