Brokerages Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT at $7.61

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.61.

ULCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 151,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,170,506.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 65.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 73,024 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 435,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 98,852 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,178,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after buying an additional 1,602,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.17 and a beta of 2.54. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

