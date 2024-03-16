Brokerages Set Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Target Price at $571.29

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $571.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Cintas alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $627.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $612.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.31. Cintas has a 1 year low of $427.83 and a 1 year high of $636.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.