Brokerages Set Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Target Price at $47.71

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPN. Citigroup raised shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Appian alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Appian

Appian Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $36.19 on Monday. Appian has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%. The company had revenue of $145.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $12,976,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,890,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,081,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 692,014 shares of company stock worth $22,824,338 in the last ninety days. 43.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 40.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Appian by 144.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

(Get Free Report

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.