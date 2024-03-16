Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after acquiring an additional 468,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after acquiring an additional 309,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after acquiring an additional 788,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $26.77 on Friday, reaching $1,235.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,882,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,238.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,038.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $572.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,450 shares of company stock worth $30,033,861 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.