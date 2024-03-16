British Smaller Companies VCT2 Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:BSC)

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Trading Up 3.7 %

British Smaller Companies VCT2 stock opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.72) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.54. British Smaller Companies VCT2 has a 52 week low of GBX 52.50 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 57 ($0.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £129.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,883.33 and a beta of -0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at British Smaller Companies VCT2

In related news, insider Roger McDowell bought 86,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £49,888.70 ($63,918.90). 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About British Smaller Companies VCT2

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

