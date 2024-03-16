BrightView (NYSE:BV) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.24

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 339046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get BrightView alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BrightView

BrightView Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $962.41 million, a PE ratio of -50.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.07 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BrightView by 202.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.