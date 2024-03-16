Boku (LON:BOKU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $171.00

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 171 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.18), with a volume of 147030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.15).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.69) price target on shares of Boku in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 146.96. The firm has a market cap of £507.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17,100.00 and a beta of -0.18.

In other Boku news, insider Loren I. Shuster sold 47,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.78), for a total value of £65,712.25 ($84,192.50). 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.

