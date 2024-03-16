Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bodycote Trading Up 2.5 %

LON:BOY opened at GBX 647 ($8.29) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 618.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 613.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 545 ($6.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 728.50 ($9.33). The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,437.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 690 ($8.84) to GBX 670 ($8.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

