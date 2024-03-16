BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.25.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ZWS opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,284,708.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,451,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,284,708.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,451,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey A. Schoon sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $32,510.31. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,395 shares in the company, valued at $512,999.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 29.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 122,281 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after purchasing an additional 83,182 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

