Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BGX opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 92,594 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 361,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 61,883 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 148,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 61,826 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

