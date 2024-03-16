Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BGX opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
