BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $3,248,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $802.52 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $801.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $735.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile



BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

