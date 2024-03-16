Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BTDR opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $14.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 880.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 422.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 303,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 245,242 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.